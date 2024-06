Karol Świderski utknie w USA? „Wraca do nas”

Karol Świderski on his club career future: 💬

"I think there is a 95% chance that I'll return to Europe.

Why? Because Charlotte FC just doesn't want me anymore. That's the truth of the situation, we don't really have to beat around the bush."

(Foot Truck) pic.twitter.com/8gjbVE48bC

— PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) June 14, 2024