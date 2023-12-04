Piłka Nożna

Znamy pary 3. rundy Pucharu Anglii/FA Cup

3. runda
FA Cup
04.12.2023
Patryk Śliwiński

W niedzielę odbyło się losowanie par trzeciej rundy popularnego FA Cup, czyli Pucharu Anglii. Czeka nas wielki hit, który można nazwać przedwczesnym finałem. Arsenal zagra z Liverpoolem. Sprawdź wyniki losowania 3. rundy Pucharu Anglii.

Pary 3. rundy FA Cup

Już wszystko jasne. W niedzielę wylosowano pary 1/32 finału FA Cup. W 3. rundzie Pucharu Anglii dojdzie do kilku pojedynków między klubami Premier League. Najciekawiej zapowiada się rywalizacja Arsenalu z Liverpoolem. Mecze odbędą się 6 stycznia 2024. Przypomnijmy, że tytułu broni Manchester City, który w poprzednim sezonie sięgnął po potrójną koronę.

Wyniki losowania 3. rundy FA Cup:

  • Hull City – Birmingham City
  • Newport County/Barnet – Eastleigh/Reading
  • Plymouth Argyle – Sutton United
  • Maidstone United – Stevenage/Port Vale
  • Coventry City – Oxford United
  • Brentford – Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Chelsea – Preston North End
  • QPR – Bournemouth
  • Gillingham – Sheffield United
  • Swansea City – Morecambe
  • Manchester City – Huddersfield Town
  • Blackburn Rovers – Cambridge United
  • Nottingham Forest – Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
  • Wigan Athletic – Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace – Everton
  • Middlesbrough – Aston Villa
  • Sunderland – Newcastle United
  • Sheffield Wednesday – Cardiff City
  • Millwall – Leicester CIty
  • Watford – Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
  • AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate – Ipswich Town
  • Peterborough United – Leeds United
  • West Bromwich Albion – Aldershot/Stockport County
  • Southampton – Alfreton Town/Walsall
  • Tottenham Hotspur – Burnley
  • Fulham – Rotherham United
  • Norwich City – Crewe/Bristol Rovers
  • West Ham – Bristol City
  • Arsenal – Liverpool
  • Stoke City – Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Luton Town – Bolton Wanderers
  • Shrewsbury Town – Wrexham/Yeovil Town

