Znamy pary 3. rundy Pucharu Anglii/FA Cup

W niedzielę odbyło się losowanie par trzeciej rundy popularnego FA Cup, czyli Pucharu Anglii. Czeka nas wielki hit, który można nazwać przedwczesnym finałem. Arsenal zagra z Liverpoolem. Sprawdź wyniki losowania 3. rundy Pucharu Anglii.

Już wszystko jasne. W niedzielę wylosowano pary 1/32 finału FA Cup. W 3. rundzie Pucharu Anglii dojdzie do kilku pojedynków między klubami Premier League. Najciekawiej zapowiada się rywalizacja Arsenalu z Liverpoolem. Mecze odbędą się 6 stycznia 2024. Przypomnijmy, że tytułu broni Manchester City, który w poprzednim sezonie sięgnął po potrójną koronę.

Wyniki losowania 3. rundy FA Cup:

The 2023-24 #EmiratesFACup third round draw has been made! 🤩

Which tie are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YX05vTB19R

— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2023