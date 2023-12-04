Znamy pary 3. rundy Pucharu Anglii/FA Cup

W niedzielę odbyło się losowanie par trzeciej rundy popularnego FA Cup, czyli Pucharu Anglii. Czeka nas wielki hit, który można nazwać przedwczesnym finałem. Arsenal zagra z Liverpoolem. Sprawdź wyniki losowania 3. rundy Pucharu Anglii.
Pary 3. rundy FA Cup
Już wszystko jasne. W niedzielę wylosowano pary 1/32 finału FA Cup. W 3. rundzie Pucharu Anglii dojdzie do kilku pojedynków między klubami Premier League. Najciekawiej zapowiada się rywalizacja Arsenalu z Liverpoolem. Mecze odbędą się 6 stycznia 2024. Przypomnijmy, że tytułu broni Manchester City, który w poprzednim sezonie sięgnął po potrójną koronę.
Wyniki losowania 3. rundy FA Cup:
- Hull City – Birmingham City
- Newport County/Barnet – Eastleigh/Reading
- Plymouth Argyle – Sutton United
- Maidstone United – Stevenage/Port Vale
- Coventry City – Oxford United
- Brentford – Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Chelsea – Preston North End
- QPR – Bournemouth
- Gillingham – Sheffield United
- Swansea City – Morecambe
- Manchester City – Huddersfield Town
- Blackburn Rovers – Cambridge United
- Nottingham Forest – Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
- Wigan Athletic – Manchester United
- Crystal Palace – Everton
- Middlesbrough – Aston Villa
- Sunderland – Newcastle United
- Sheffield Wednesday – Cardiff City
- Millwall – Leicester CIty
- Watford – Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
- AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate – Ipswich Town
- Peterborough United – Leeds United
- West Bromwich Albion – Aldershot/Stockport County
- Southampton – Alfreton Town/Walsall
- Tottenham Hotspur – Burnley
- Fulham – Rotherham United
- Norwich City – Crewe/Bristol Rovers
- West Ham – Bristol City
- Arsenal – Liverpool
- Stoke City – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Luton Town – Bolton Wanderers
- Shrewsbury Town – Wrexham/Yeovil Town
The 2023-24 #EmiratesFACup third round draw has been made! 🤩
Which tie are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YX05vTB19R
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2023